Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,062 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $200,528,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $151.20 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

