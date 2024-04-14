Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,525,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $151.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Read Our Latest Report on FI

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.