H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares trading hands.
H2O Innovation Trading Up 2.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. The stock has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00.
About H2O Innovation
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
