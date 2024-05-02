Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.56

Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.56 and traded as low as $7.26. Ideal Power shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 23,968 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on Ideal Power from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 75.69% and a negative net margin of 4,977.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.38% of Ideal Power worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

