COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CMPS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $525.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.48.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $119,331.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,110,338 shares in the company, valued at $41,350,000.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $119,331.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,110,338 shares in the company, valued at $41,350,000.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 23,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $203,704.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,986,523 shares in the company, valued at $34,005,041.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,601 shares of company stock worth $1,338,911. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,899,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.