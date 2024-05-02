Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.50

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.50 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 85.25 ($1.07). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 7,045 shares.

Alkemy Capital Investments Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of £7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81.

About Alkemy Capital Investments

(Get Free Report)

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkemy Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkemy Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.