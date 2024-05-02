Research Solutions (RSSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Research Solutions to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Research Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Research Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Insider Transactions at Research Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 40,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $115,953.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,984,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

