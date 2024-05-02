Microvast (MVST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Microvast to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Microvast has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Microvast had a negative net margin of 34.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $104.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.24 million. On average, analysts expect Microvast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Microvast stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Microvast has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MVST shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Microvast from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Microvast from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

