Legacy Housing (LEGH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.66 million. On average, analysts expect Legacy Housing to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LEGH stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $502.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder purchased 5,050 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $444,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 784,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,066,645.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,175 shares of company stock worth $3,259,339 in the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on Legacy Housing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

