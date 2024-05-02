Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.89

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $1.90. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 238 shares traded.

Marketing Alliance Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter.

Marketing Alliance Announces Dividend

About Marketing Alliance

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Marketing Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 153.86%.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

