Head-To-Head Analysis: Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) vs. Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK)

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Bowlero’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Gamer Pakistan alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Bowlero $1.09 billion 1.64 $82.05 million $0.18 66.11

Bowlero has higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Bowlero shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Bowlero shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A -758.65% -145.17% Bowlero 6.33% 98.75% 1.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gamer Pakistan and Bowlero, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowlero 0 0 6 0 3.00

Bowlero has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.26%. Given Bowlero’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Gamer Pakistan.

Summary

Bowlero beats Gamer Pakistan on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamer Pakistan

(Get Free Report)

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Bowlero

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamer Pakistan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamer Pakistan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.