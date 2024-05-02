Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.16

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.16 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.86 ($0.07). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 6.24 ($0.08), with a volume of 363,171 shares trading hands.

Synairgen Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of £14.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.80 and a beta of -2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.16.

Synairgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.