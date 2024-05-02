CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CFSB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CFSB opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. CFSB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $8.22.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

