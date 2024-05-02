Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.83

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.83 and traded as high as $40.70. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 3,478,589 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 64,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 43,696 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 343.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.