Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $2.25. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 44,022 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 480,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

