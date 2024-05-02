Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $2.25. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 44,022 shares.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $94.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
About Oramed Pharmaceuticals
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
