Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.45. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 1,740,860 shares traded.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $554.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

Get Northwest Biotherapeutics alerts:

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.