Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.52

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.52 and traded as high as $35.00. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $338.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.31 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 10.66%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

(Get Free Report)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three reportable segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.