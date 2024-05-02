Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.52

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.52 and traded as high as $35.00. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $338.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.53.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.31 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 10.66%.
Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three reportable segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.
