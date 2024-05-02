Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American International Group (AIG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American International Group (NYSE: AIG):

4/19/2024 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – American International Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.7 %

AIG opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in American International Group by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

