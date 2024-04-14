ORG Partners LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 333.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $216.89 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.27.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

