Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $183.00 at TD Cowen

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $181.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UHS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.79.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $170.19 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $183.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.92 and its 200 day moving average is $154.33. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $427,353,000 after buying an additional 134,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 103,802 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $214,710,000 after purchasing an additional 195,650 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,463,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $184,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

