Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $173.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.39. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 94.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after acquiring an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valero Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after acquiring an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.