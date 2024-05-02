The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The InterGroup Price Performance

Shares of The InterGroup stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.29. The InterGroup has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $38.73.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of The InterGroup

The InterGroup Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The InterGroup stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of The InterGroup as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.