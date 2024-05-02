The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
The InterGroup Price Performance
Shares of The InterGroup stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.29. The InterGroup has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $38.73.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of The InterGroup
The InterGroup Company Profile
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
