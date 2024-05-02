Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Up 9.1% in April

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares stock. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.20% of Affinity Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFBI opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $107.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. Affinity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:AFBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.It also offers commercial and residential real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, construction and land, and consumer loans, as well as balloon and adjustable-rate loans.

