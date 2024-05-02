Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LiqTech International (LIQT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LiqTech International (NASDAQ: LIQT):

4/30/2024 – LiqTech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

