Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $597.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at Great Southern Bancorp

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

