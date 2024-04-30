Coats Group plc (COA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.0081. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Coats Group Stock Performance
COA opened at GBX 80.66 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,035.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 63.50 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.04).
About Coats Group
