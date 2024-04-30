Coats Group plc (COA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.0081. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Coats Group Stock Performance

COA opened at GBX 80.66 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,035.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 63.50 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.04).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

