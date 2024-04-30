Henry Boot PLC (BOOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.40 on May 31st

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.93. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Henry Boot stock opened at GBX 187.30 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 188.35. Henry Boot has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £250.96 million, a P/E ratio of 986.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, insider Darren Littlewood sold 11,191 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.25), for a total value of £20,031.89 ($25,162.53). Corporate insiders own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

