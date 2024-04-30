Elementis plc (ELM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Elementis Stock Performance

ELM opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.51. Elementis has a 1-year low of GBX 96.60 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($1.95). The company has a market capitalization of £837.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,570.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ralph Hewins sold 136,502 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.81), for a total value of £196,562.88 ($246,907.27). Corporate insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

