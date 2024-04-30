Judo Capital Holdings Limited (JDOPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.871 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees, as well as agribusiness.
