Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on May 20th

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2589 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

Shares of Knorr-Bremse stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. Knorr-Bremse has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $19.27.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

