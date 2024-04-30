Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on May 20th

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2589 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance
Shares of Knorr-Bremse stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. Knorr-Bremse has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $19.27.
About Knorr-Bremse
