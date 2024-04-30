Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,135 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,334,000 after purchasing an additional 711,820 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

