iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:SMMD opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

