Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 456,274 shares of company stock worth $72,410,859. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

