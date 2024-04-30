Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (AT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Ashtead Technology’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ashtead Technology Stock Performance

LON AT opened at GBX 820 ($10.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 732.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 619.35. Ashtead Technology has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($3.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 791 ($9.94). The company has a market capitalization of £655.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3,804.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53.

Get Ashtead Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Technology from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 775 ($9.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ingrid Stewart sold 82,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.33), for a total value of £612,759.53 ($769,701.71). In other news, insider Ingrid Stewart sold 82,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.33), for a total value of £612,759.53 ($769,701.71). Also, insider William(Bill) Mervyn FrewCarey Shannon bought 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.29) per share, with a total value of £19,899 ($24,995.60). Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ashtead Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.