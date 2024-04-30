Global Opportunities Trust (GOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on May 31st

Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of GOT opened at GBX 302 ($3.79) on Tuesday. Global Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 273.24 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 335 ($4.21). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 287.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 296.01. The firm has a market cap of £88.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,837.50 and a beta of 0.46.

About Global Opportunities Trust

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

