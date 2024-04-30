Seneca Growth Capital VCT B (SVCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on May 17th

Seneca Growth Capital VCT B (LON:SVCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT B Stock Performance

Shares of SVCT stock opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.04. Seneca Growth Capital VCT B has a 52-week low of GBX 60.02 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 70.50 ($0.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.09 million, a P/E ratio of -777.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Seneca Growth Capital VCT B alerts:

About Seneca Growth Capital VCT B

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializes in growth capital. It invests in emerging biotechnology companies. It prefers to invest in unquoted and quoted MedTech companies. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom, IIe-de-France, Burgundy, France, European Developed Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.