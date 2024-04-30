Seneca Growth Capital VCT B (SVCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on May 17th

Seneca Growth Capital VCT B (LON:SVCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Seneca Growth Capital VCT B Stock Performance
Shares of SVCT stock opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.04. Seneca Growth Capital VCT B has a 52-week low of GBX 60.02 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 70.50 ($0.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.09 million, a P/E ratio of -777.78 and a beta of 0.33.
