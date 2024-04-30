Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HPGLY) to Issue Dividend of $3.60 on May 21st

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 3.6041 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
HPGLY stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $159.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $74.69.
About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft
