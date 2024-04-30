Minor International Public Company Limited (MNILY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 5th

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1727 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Minor International Public’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Minor International Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MNILY opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. Minor International Public has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $23.55.
Minor International Public Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Minor International Public
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.