Minor International Public Company Limited (MNILY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 5th

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1727 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Minor International Public’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Minor International Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNILY opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. Minor International Public has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Minor International Public Company Profile

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the United States, Maldives, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail.

