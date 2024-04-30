Inchcape plc (INCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 24.30 on June 17th

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 24.30 ($0.31) per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Inchcape Stock Performance

LON INCH opened at GBX 805.50 ($10.12) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 696.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 684.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79. Inchcape has a fifty-two week low of GBX 597.50 ($7.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.65). The stock has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.19) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.06) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £44,590 ($56,010.55). In other Inchcape news, insider Duncan Tait acquired 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 622 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £59,649.80 ($74,927.52). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($56,010.55). Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

