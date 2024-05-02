Enfusion (ENFN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Enfusion to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Enfusion has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Enfusion had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.56 million. On average, analysts expect Enfusion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

ENFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

