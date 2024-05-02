Head to Head Contrast: RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) versus Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 27.34% 14.19% 10.98% RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sprott has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $169.02 million 6.18 $41.80 million $1.65 24.47 RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 5.38 -$3.78 million ($0.12) -0.27

This table compares Sprott and RocketFuel Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than RocketFuel Blockchain. RocketFuel Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sprott and RocketFuel Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 0 0 0 N/A RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sprott beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

