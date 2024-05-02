Guardant Health (GH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Guardant Health has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 301.94%. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Guardant Health Price Performance
Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $41.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Guardant Health
In related news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,706.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
