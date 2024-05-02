RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$21.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.21.

REI.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REI.UN

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$16.32 and a 52 week high of C$20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.06. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.92 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total transaction of C$31,363.54. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.