Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Tower (AMT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Tower (NYSE: AMT) in the last few weeks:

5/1/2024 – American Tower was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $248.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $226.00.

5/1/2024 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $243.00 to $223.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $228.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $196.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – American Tower is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2024 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $224.00 to $234.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $176.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 203.77%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

