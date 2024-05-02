Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Lifted to Speculative Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $13.50 price target on the stock.

Caledonia Mining Stock Up 2.4 %

CMCL stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.94 million, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -164.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $1,611,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Further Reading

