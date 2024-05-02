Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.39.

UBER opened at $67.79 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,763 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

