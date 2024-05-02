Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.31

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.31 and traded as low as $14.81. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2,800 shares traded.

Toshiba Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

