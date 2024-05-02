Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cartica Acquisition by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 420,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 245,507 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:CITE opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. Cartica Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.