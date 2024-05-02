Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.85

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.85 and traded as low as $22.00. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 2,008 shares changing hands.
Enghouse Systems Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enghouse Systems
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.