Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $521,000 Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Progyny were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGNY. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 9,381.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,411,000 after buying an additional 156,386 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 356,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Progyny by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $420,027.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,476.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 384,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $420,027.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,476.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,131. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Progyny

Progyny Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.